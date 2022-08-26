Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WALD. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Price Performance

Waldencast stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. Waldencast has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.