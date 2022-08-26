Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WALD. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Waldencast Price Performance
Waldencast stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. Waldencast has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $10.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast
About Waldencast
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.
