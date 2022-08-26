Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 4.1%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. 556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 237,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on WBX. Barclays initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.
Wallbox Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.