Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.35% of Farmers National Banc worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 1.2 %

FMNB stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $501.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 18,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,622.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 18,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,622.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $356,282. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.