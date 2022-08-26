Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.52% of Aviat Networks worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AVNW. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Featured Articles

