Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of RRBI opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Red River Bancshares Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.