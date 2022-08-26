Walthausen & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $64,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

