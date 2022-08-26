Walthausen & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $810.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $32.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.