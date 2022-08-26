Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Knowles by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Knowles by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Knowles by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 322,967 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 110.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN opened at $16.72 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

