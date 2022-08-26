Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 35,026 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 915,385 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,914,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,020,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 830,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 545,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 117,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $77.27 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,002 shares of company stock worth $715,374 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

