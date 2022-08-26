Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Down 65.7% in August

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

Shares of WPCB opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPCB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 991.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 991,864 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 124.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 992,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at about $2,282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 207.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 229,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

