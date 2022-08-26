Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WARR remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Technologies Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,803,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,159,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,477 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 552,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43,269 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 427,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 114,660 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Technologies Acquisition

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.