Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 141.8% in August

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the July 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EOD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 63,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $6.08.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.