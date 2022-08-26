Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 141.8% in August

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the July 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EOD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 63,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $6.08.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.