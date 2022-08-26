Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Centene (NYSE:CNC) to Equal Weight

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Centene by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Centene by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 961,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,334,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

