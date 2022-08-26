Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.07. 6,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,298. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.65.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.