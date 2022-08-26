Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.
Welltower Price Performance
NYSE:WELL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.07. 6,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,298. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.65.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
