Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.15

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 152028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.68.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.8299999 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

