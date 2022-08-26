Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

