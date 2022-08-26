WeTrust Achieves Market Cap of $180,698.84 (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $180,698.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WeTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

