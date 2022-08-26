WhaleRoom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.08 Million (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. WhaleRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.39 or 0.07823928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00171755 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WhaleRoom (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

