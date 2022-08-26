William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

