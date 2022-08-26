Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the July 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Willow Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of CANSF stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.62.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
