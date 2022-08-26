Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the July 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CANSF stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.