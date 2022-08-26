Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 379 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $314.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

