Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,138 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

TJX opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

