Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,222 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,759 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $260,402,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $454.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $95.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

