Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

