Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 241 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $98.19 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.77. The stock has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

