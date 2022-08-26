Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 550 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

