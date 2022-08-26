Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,198,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.