WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 13,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,408. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter.

