WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DGRW stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.