WOM Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $3.69 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

