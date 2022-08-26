Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 7,105 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. 189,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,866. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.38.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

