Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,205,000 after buying an additional 317,232 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $107.03. 58,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,671. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.14.

