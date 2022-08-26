Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 3.7 %

AVGO stock traded down $20.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $529.62. 45,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.60 and a 200-day moving average of $559.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.