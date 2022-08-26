Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $22.71 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 122,126 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,919,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,971,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,333,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,275 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

