Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.46. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

