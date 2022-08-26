Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 90.8% during the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

