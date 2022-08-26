Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,282,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,784,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.66. The stock had a trading volume of 494,325 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

