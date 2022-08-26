Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 440 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.5 %

ABT traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 173,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

