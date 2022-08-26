Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Acquires $195,380.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Paul Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.69 per share, with a total value of $195,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,429. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Paul Donovan bought 1,000 shares of Woodward stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.16 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of Woodward stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00.

Woodward Trading Up 1.4 %

WWD opened at $100.71 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

