Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WOLWF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Woolworths Group to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $27.33 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

