Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

NYSE:WK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.42. 869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,328. Workiva has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

