World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $123.62

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.62, but opened at $120.81. World Acceptance shares last traded at $120.81, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

World Acceptance Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $736.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 408.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Kize Capital LP increased its stake in World Acceptance by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kize Capital LP now owns 206,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Stories

