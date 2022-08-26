World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WWE. Northcoast Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

WWE opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

