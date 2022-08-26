Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Declares Final Dividend of $0.25

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th.
Worley Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20.
Worley Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.