Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001982 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $44.04 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00813113 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016897 BTC.

About Wrapped Centrifuge

Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

