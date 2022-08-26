Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001982 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $44.04 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded up 12% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00813113 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016897 BTC.
About Wrapped Centrifuge
Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge
