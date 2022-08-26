WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,837. The stock has a market cap of $412.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. WW International has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.44 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

