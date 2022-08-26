Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Position Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Wynn Resorts worth $35,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $107.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

