Xeno Token (XNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.63 Million

Xeno Token (XNO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Xeno Token has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Xeno Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Xeno Token has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and $11.63 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xeno Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085652 BTC.

Xeno Token Profile

XNO is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub.

Xeno Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeno Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xeno Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xeno Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xeno Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xeno Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.