Xriba Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.29 Million (XRA)

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Xriba has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Xriba coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xriba has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $10,062.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xriba alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00220686 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009971 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00455938 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Xriba Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Xriba’s total supply is 254,721,685 coins and its circulating supply is 169,499,931 coins. Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xriba is xriba.com.

Xriba Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xriba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xriba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xriba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xriba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.