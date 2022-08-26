Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several analysts have commented on YMAB shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 524,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $16.95 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

